1 arrested with illegal weapon

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

The Sarhali police on Thursday arrested Jashandeep Singh Jashan, a resident of Chambal village, with an illegal weapon.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by ASI Narinder Singh nabbed the accused with an illegal pistol and four cartridges. The police also took the car into its possession in which the accused was travelling. The accused was allegedly involved in smuggling arms from other states, the police said. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

#Tarn Taran