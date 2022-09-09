1 arrested with tramadol pills

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Kathunangal police have booked Shani of 88 Feet Road and recovered 3,300 sedative pills from his possession. SI Bina Rani said at a naka in Ajaibwali the police intercepted a scooter. On seeing the police team, he tried to flee the spot. During search, the police found tramadol tablets in his scooter. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS

Robber held with illegal weapon

Amritsar: The Jandiala police have arrested a man, identified as Ravikant of Jandiala Guru, for allegedly possessing 9-mm pistol along with two live bullets. According to the police, he was arrested from the Meharbanpura T-point when they intercepted him, finding him suspicious. During the search, the police seized a pistol with the mark of a USA-made auto pistol. He was produced in the court, and brought on police remand to ascertain the source of the weapon. The police said the accused had several cases of theft and robbery registered against him in the area of the Jandiala and Chatiwind police stations. TNS

Two booked for fraud

Amritsar: The city police have booked two Ludhiana residents for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 10.77 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Those booked have been identified as Gupreet Singh of Bhamina Kalan and Amandeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar, Ludhiana. Balkar Singh, the complainant, told the police that the accused had lured to send him abroad on a work permit. He said the accused neither sent him abroad nor returned he amount. TNS

Plant more trees, says Health Dept

Amritsar: The district health department organised an event to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies here on Thursday. Senior officials of the department exhorted the employees to plant more trees in their vicinity to achieve the target of clean air. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “Each one of us should stop burning of dry leaves, waste and crop residue so that the air is not polluted. We should also plant more trees at our homes and in localities.”

100% tap water supply in village

Tarn Taran: Khooh Raje Wala village has become the first village in the district to have 100 per cent tap water connections. Junior Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Lucky Nagpal said on Thursday, “Eighty residential complexes have been given drinking water connections. These households will be given water supply round the clock. A water tank has been erected in the village for the purpose.”