1 booked for abducting girl

Tarn Taran: Cops at the Sarhali police station booked a resident of Kullha village on the charge of abducting a girl. On the statement of the mother of the victim, a case under Section 363 and 366A of the IPC had been registered against Harpartap Singh. The mother of the victim in her statement to the police said that she went to her native village from where the accused abducted her on March 27. A case had been registered. OC
Pharmacists’ body poll soon
Amritsar: The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association announced the schedule for electing its office-bearers here today. District president Ashok Sharma has said that tehsil wise elections in the district would start from April 17 and conclude on April 21. The election would be held in Baba Bakala and Majitha on April 17, Ajnala on April 18, Amritsar urban unit on April 19, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on April 20 and ESI Hospital on April 21.
