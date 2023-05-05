1 booked for abducting girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 4

The local police have booked a resident of Algon Kalan village on the charge of abducting a teenage girl. The accused also took away gold ornaments, Rs 1.5 lakh, registration certificates of two vehicles and four mobiles from the house.

The father of the victim in his complaint to the Khalra police said that Manpreet Singh of Rajoke village developed friendly relations with the brother of the victim and used to visit his house. On the intervening night of April 29-30, the accused abducted the girl. ASI Paramjit Singh, investigating officer, said the police had registered a case.