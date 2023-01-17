1 booked for hate speech

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 16

The Amritsar rural police have booked a self-styled Sikh preacher, Vicky Thomas, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches.

Mukhtar Singh — SHO of the Jandiala police station — said that the preacher has been booked under Sections 153 and 153-A of the IPC. Further probe is under way. The case was registered when the police were informed about the preacher delivering hate speeches on social media.