1 booked for hate speech

Amritsar, January 16
The Amritsar rural police have booked a self-styled Sikh preacher, Vicky Thomas, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches.
Mukhtar Singh — SHO of the Jandiala police station — said that the preacher has been booked under Sections 153 and 153-A of the IPC. Further probe is under way. The case was registered when the police were informed about the preacher delivering hate speeches on social media.
