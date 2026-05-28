1 burnt alive in massive fire at Rambagh bamboo market in Amritsar

A massive fire broke out at Bansan Wala bazaar (bamboo market) in the Rambagh area on Thursday evening, leaving one shopkeeper dead and causing extensive damage to more than 25 shops.

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According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted around 6 pm and spread rapidly through the congested market due to the presence of highly inflammable materials, such as bamboo, wood, tyres and other related goods stored inside the shops.

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The deceased, whose identity was yet to be established till the filing of the report, was reportedly physically challenged and could not escape from the flames. Eyewitnesses said he was seen struggling to come out of the burning shops but was trapped inside and burnt alive.

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The market is known for manufacturing and selling bamboo products, wooden ladders and related items. Several shops dealing in bamboo, wood, iron materials and tyres were completely gutted in the blaze. The adjoining tyre market also suffered major losses.

Eyewitnesses said huge flames rising several feet into the sky could be seen from a distance, triggering panic in the surrounding areas. Thick smoke engulfed the locality as shopkeepers and residents rushed to save goods from nearby establishments.

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Some local shopkeepers alleged that the Fire Brigade reached the spot nearly half an hour after the fire broke out, by which time the blaze had already intensified.

Soon after receiving information, multiple teams of the Fire Brigade and officials from the departments concerned reached the site and launched firefighting operations. Administrative teams also secured nearby areas as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the fire.

Heavy financial losses are feared as large quantities of goods and stock stored inside the shops were destroyed in the incident. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The historic Ram Bagh deodhi, where Maharaja Ranjeet Singh used to meet locals, located on the opposite side of the bamboo market, remained safe from the fire.