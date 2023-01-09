1 dead, another injured in two road accidents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

One person died while another was injured in two road mishaps on the Vallah bypass and near Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan on Batala Road here last night.

A car occupant died in an accident when his car skidded off the Vallah bypass (on the Attari-Wagah bypass) road last night. The exact cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained. The occupant, identified as Rajiv (40) of Kanwar Avenue on Sultanwind Road, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

He had gone to attend a wedding function at a resort on the bypass road. According to the police, after dropping some relatives home, he was returning to the resort.

Vallah police post in-charge Jasbir Singh said his car apparently hit a tree on the side of the road and rolled down the adjoining under-construction road along the bypass. Currently, a project was underway to widen the Attari-Wagah bypass. He said the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, another road mishap occurred near Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan when a speeding car hit a scooter and later banged into the BRTS grill.

The scooter driver, Monu Suri, was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the car fled the spot. Family members of the victim alleged that the car belonged to a policeman. Two sharp-edged weapons were also found in the car.

ASI Pawan Kumar said investigation was on to identify the owner of the car and the weapons had been confiscated. He said as per records, the car belonged to one Gurpreet Singh Kahlon. A case has been registered in this regard.