1 death, 29 Covid +ve in Amritsar district

Amritsar, August 25
The district reported a death due to Covid and 29 positive cases within the last 24 hours.
With another death, the toll this month increased to three on Thursday. The district has reported a total of 1,846 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.
The total cases have increased to 60,775. In the ongoing month, the district health authorities have reported 536 positive cases.
The health officials said all cases reported on Thursday were new cases. The department has also reported recovery of 31 cases with which the total recovery count has also increased to 58,802. The district at present has a total of 127 active cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
No Pegasus spyware in 29 cellphones examined, other malware found in five
No cooperation from govt: Panel | Govt’s attitude a giveaway...
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September