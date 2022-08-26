1 death, 29 Covid +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 25

The district reported a death due to Covid and 29 positive cases within the last 24 hours.

With another death, the toll this month increased to three on Thursday. The district has reported a total of 1,846 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The total cases have increased to 60,775. In the ongoing month, the district health authorities have reported 536 positive cases.

The health officials said all cases reported on Thursday were new cases. The department has also reported recovery of 31 cases with which the total recovery count has also increased to 58,802. The district at present has a total of 127 active cases.