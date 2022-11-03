1 dies after falling off footbridge

Amritsar, November 2
Thirtyeight-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Bihar, died after falling accidentally off the foot overbridge at the city railway station here this evening. The man fell on the railway tracks at platform number two.
ASI Anju Bala of the Government Railway Police said the victim died on the spot. She said it was not a suicide, but the victim had accidentally fallen off the foot overbridge connecting number one platform with the Gole Bagh part of the railway station.
She said the victim was working as a daily wager in a village near Batala and was heading back home when the accident took place. She said efforts were being made to contact his family.
