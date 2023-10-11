1 dies in mishap, another injured

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 10

One person died while another who was riding the pillion was injured in a road accident that took place on NH-54 near Piddi village on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Vishal and his younger brother Raghuraj who was admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, a relative of the brother, said they were on their way back home on a motorcycle after finishing their work at a rice manufacturing mill (sheller). Their motorcycle was hit from the front by a tractor-trolley. The passersby immediately reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

Both the injured were brought to a local private hospital where Raghuraj is under treatment.

