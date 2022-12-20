1 held for brewing liquor in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, December 19
A team of the Excise Department conducted a raid in Rajoke village and arrested one person for brewing liquor in his house.
Excise officer Navjot Bharti said the suspect had been identified as Avtar Singh. The team recovered 1,800 litre of lahan and 45 bottles of illicit liquor from the house of the suspect.
A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered.
