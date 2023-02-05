1 held for looting cash from house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested Narinder Singh of Jaspal Nagar located on Sultanwind Road here on Friday. He had barged into the house of Poonam Gautam, the complainant, and snatched cash and gold earrings. She told the police that she along with her son was present at home when the accused entered the house and snatched her gold earrings and Rs 2,000 from her son. A case has been registered. TNS

Woman nabbed with 30-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Chheharta police arrested Rita of Green Valley Colony in Naraingarh for allegedly possessing 30-gm heroin. The police also booked her husband Gaurav in the case. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Phones seized in central jail

Amritsar: Amritsar central jail authorities have confiscated two mobile phones and 18 bundles of cigarettes from the high-security jail premises. According to the police, the same was apparently thrown from outside the jail. A case has been registered against unknown persons.