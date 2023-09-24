1 held for passing secret info to smugglers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 23

The Bhikhiwind police have arrested a suspect working for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He had been sending secret information to across border smugglers and the ISI.

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said the suspect was identified as, Amarbir Singh, alias Tota, a resident of Mari Gaur Singh. He was an ex-serviceman. The police said the suspect was arrested with a mobile phone, which he was using to share information and documents, with smugglers and the ISI.

The police said the suspect was sharing secret information about Army activities with maps and other material through WhatsApp on his cellphone. The suspect was arrested from the Chela road in Khemkaran on Friday where he had gone to send documents to elements across the fencing. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, has been registered against the suspect. The Army helped the police arrest the suspect for his anti-national activities. The DSP said the suspect was arrested with 1 kg of heroin four years ago by the Patti Sadar police.

#Pakistan #Tarn Taran