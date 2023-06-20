1 held for selling spurious Tata salt in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 19
Acting on a tip-off, the Sadar police recovered a huge quantity of spurious Tata salt from a man here on Monday. The police confiscated the salt packets when the accused was going to deliver the same to a shopkeeper in Banke Bihari Gali on the Batala road.
The accused was identified as Sanju Arora, a resident of Chatiwind Gate area. The police confiscated 2,250 packets of spurious salt from his possession. A case under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act was registered against him. He was produced in a court which remanded him to judicial custody.
Amandeep Singh, field officer, Speed Search Security Networks Private Limited, told the police that they had information that the accused, Sanju Arora, was packing spurious salt in the name of Tata brand and was going to deliver the same to a shopkeeper at Banke Bihari Gali on the Batala road.
Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, in charge, Vijay Nagar police chowki, said the seizure was made when the accused was delivering the same to a shopkeeper in Banke Bihari Gali on a horse cart. A preliminary probe found that Sanju was having his godown in the Vallah area. He used to pack the spurious salt in the packets with brand name Tata salt. He said further investigations were on to find for how long he was doing the illegal business.
