1 held for smuggling arms in Amritsar

A police party, led by sub-inspector Jassa Singh, of the CIA staff, arrested a man who was allegedly smuggling arms from across the border last night.

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The accused was identified as Daler Singh, a resident of Gehri village. Two foreign pistols with magazines and two live cartridges were seized from him. The accused was roaming in the area on a motorcycle last night.

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On suspicion of his illegal activities, the police party stopped him near Bir Baba Buddha Sahib and seized two pistols and other arms from him. The Chabal police station registered a case under Sections 25, 27, 59 of the Arms Act.

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The police took possession of the motorcycle of the accused.