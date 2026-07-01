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Home / Amritsar / 1 held for smuggling arms in Amritsar

1 held for smuggling arms in Amritsar

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:35 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The alleged arms smuggler in police custody.
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A police party, led by sub-inspector Jassa Singh, of the CIA staff, arrested a man who was allegedly smuggling arms from across the border last night.

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The accused was identified as Daler Singh, a resident of Gehri village. Two foreign pistols with magazines and two live cartridges were seized from him. The accused was roaming in the area on a motorcycle last night.

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On suspicion of his illegal activities, the police party stopped him near Bir Baba Buddha Sahib and seized two pistols and other arms from him. The Chabal police station registered a case under Sections 25, 27, 59 of the Arms Act.

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The police took possession of the motorcycle of the accused.

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