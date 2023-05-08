1 held for thrashing minor boy, his uncle

Amritsar, May 7

The Chheharta police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly thrashing a boy after keeping him in illegal confinement. The accused was identified as Rahul, alias Pandu of Prince Avenue located in Chheharta. The police booked him under Sections 323 and 342 of the IPC in this connection.

Parshotam Singh, a resident of Prince Avenue, told the police that he was a railway employee and his brother-in-law Gurpreet Singh lived in his neighbourhood. He said on Wednesday (May 3) when he was passing the street where he lived, a boy told me that Rahul had taken Gurpreet’s 14-year-old son Arjan Singh to his house and was brutally thrashing him after removing his clothes.

He said he immediately rushed to his house and found Rahul beating up Arjan Singh. He said when tried to save him, the accused took an iron pan and hit Arjan with it leaving him injured.

He said he also attacked him (complainant) with a glass bottle leaving him injured and bleeding. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot. They were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer ASI Shashpal Singh said a case under Sections 323 and 342, IPC, and Section 8 of the POCSO was registered against Rahul who was arrested by the police. — TNS

