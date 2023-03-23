1 held under section 153-A

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested Vinod Soni of Ajnala for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different groups. A case under Section 153-A of the IPC was registered against him. The police said Soni had posted objectionable remarks that could disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The police said no one would be spared for trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the state. TNS

Youth booked on charge of rape

Amritsar: A resident accused a youth for allegedly raping her. The accused was identified Jugraj Singh of New Kot Mit Singh area on Tarn Taran Road here. The victim told the police that the accused had entered in a contract marriage with her. Following her complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC against Jugraj and further probe was on.