1 held with 2.5-kg heroin

Amritsar, July 3
In yet another seizure of contraband, the Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday confiscated 2.5 kg of heroin from the possession of Jatin Singh, a resident of Maude village, located near the International Border.
During investigation, two more names have cropped up and raids were on to arrest them, said Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural). They were identified as Sajan Singh and Daler Singh, both residents of the same village.
“We are checking the antecedents of Jatinder while raids were on to nab his two accomplices Sajan and Daler,” said the SSP.
Meanwhile, he said the Amritsar Rural Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force seized an assembled drone carrying two 9mm Glock pistols smuggled from Pakistan along with four magazines and 40 live cartridges. The drone landed in the wet paddy fields near Nissoke border village in Ramdas area. Members of the village defense committee informed the police about the presence of drone, he said.
