1 held with 325 liquor bottles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

The Maqboolpura police have arrested a bootlegger while his accomplice managed to escape. The police recovered 325 bottles of country-made liquor from the vehicle they were travelling in. The arrested accused was identified as Harjit Singh of Rampura village and the absconder as Harpreet Singh of Chhapa Ram Singh village.

The police said a naka was laid near Forest Marriage Resort on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road near Vallah. When the police signalled an Innova to stop, the two accused in it tried to flee leaving the vehicle behind. However, the police nabbed Harjit while Harpreet managed to escape. They had a criminal background.

The police recovered the bottles from their vehicle. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.