1 held with heroin, drug proceeds

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 21

CIA staff has arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Ranjit Avenue, and recovered 100-gm heroin from his possession. The police also recovered Rs 3 lakh as alleged drug proceeds from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he used to get the supply of drugs from notorious gangster Gopi Ghanshampuriya’s brother Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and gangster Balwinder Singh aka Donny.

Amandeep Singh, in charge, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, said raids were on to nab the duo who had been evading arrest. He said Gurjit singh was earlier arrested by the Amritsar rural police for allegedly possessing 200-gm heroin in April 2019.

He said a case under Sections 21, 27 (A), 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Susstances Act was registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station here. He said he was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. He said further investigations were in progress to establish backward and forward links.