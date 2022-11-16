1 held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 15

The police led by Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh arrested one person with 2,915 intoxicating tablets here on Tuesday.

Inspector Prabhjit Singh, SHO, said the accused was identified as Hardev Singh, alias Billa of Chabal village, who was seen by a police patrolling party.

The police searched him leading to recovery of the intoxicating tablets. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused, said the SHO.