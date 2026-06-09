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Home / Amritsar / 1 held with opium, poppy in Tarn Taran

1 held with opium, poppy in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A team of the Patti Sadar police, led by ASI Harpal Singh, arrested one person after recovering 303 grams of opium, 2.229 kg of poppy plants and a bag of poppy husk from him.

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The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Sankatra village.

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ASI Harpal said the accused was smuggling opium and other contraband and was caught. In this regard, the police have registered a case under Sections 15, 81, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act. The police also recovered drug money worth Rs 16,000 from the accused, said the official.

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