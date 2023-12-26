1 held with pistol

Amritsar, December 25
The Cantonment police have arrested Karanjit Singh, alias Karan (22), a local resident, with a country-made pistol. He was arrested from near the Ganda Nullah near Gumtala. A case was filed.
