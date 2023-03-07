1 injured in firing as two groups clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Days after an alleged clash between two groups on the Baba Bakala-Rayya road, the police have booked around eight persons for fighting in public place, disturbing peaceful atmosphere and creating panic.

Though the incident occurred on February 23, a case was registered only yesterday. Those booked were identified as Bhupinder Singh of Jawandpur village, Bittu, Judge, Pritpal Singh and Ajaypal Singh, all residents of Mianwind village, Deedar Singh of Baba Bakala, Avtar Singh and Prabhjeet Singh of Nathuke village.

Investigating officer ASI Harjinder Singh said on February 23, a police party was patrolling in Baba Bakala area when they got a tip-off that two groups were indulging in ruckus and firing at each other. During the firing, a man, Pritpal Singh, suffered a gunshot injury.

Following this, the police reached the spot, but the time the two groups had fled the spot.

Yaadwinder Singh, SHO, Beas police station, said earlier two groups led by Bhupinder and Avtar Singh had a fight in Tarn Taran area. They had converged outside the residence of Deedar Singh, alias Dari, for sorting out the differences. However, verbal arguments turned into a heated exchange and then into a scuffle. Two groups fired at each other leading to an injury to Pritpal Singh.