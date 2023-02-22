1 injured in shooting at Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 21

One persons was shot at leaving him injured and another escaped unhurt in a firing incident that occurred at Mehindpur village falling under the Khemkaran police station here on Monday.

Eight persons had been booked by the police in this regard. Four of the assailants had been identified and the remaining four were yet to be identified. Illegal pistols were reportedly used in the crime.

The injured was identified as Gursahib Singh of Mehindpur village, who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti, by his friend Maninder Singh who escaped unhurt. Harpal Singh, an eyewitness, said Gursahib Singh and his friend Maninder Singh were on their way home when the assailants fired at them.

SHO Kanwaljit Rai reached the spot. The SHO said four of the accused were identified as Gurlal Singh, Harjit Singh (his father), Arashdeep Singh of Mehindpur and Gurdas Singh of Valtoha. The SHO said the accused had been booked under Sections 307, 336, 506, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused have not been arrested yet, he added.