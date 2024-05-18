1 kg of heroin seized, 2 held

Tarn Taran, May 17
A team of the local CIA staff led by ASI Harjit Singh arrested two persons and recovered 1 kg of heroin from their possession on Thursday at Rajoke village in the border area belt.
The police said the arrested suspects were identified as Mandeep Singh Manni and Gurtaj Singh Taj, both of residents of Rajoke village.
ASI Harjit Singh said the suspects were travelling on a motorcycle and tried to slip away when the police suddenly appeared on the spot. However, they were nabbed, he said. After search, the police recovered 1 kg of heroin from their possession.
A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered by the Khalra police against the suspects in this connection. The police recovered two mobiles and Rs 700 in cash from the suspects. The police also impounded the motorcycle on which the suspects were riding.
