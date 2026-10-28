DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 1 killed, 2 injured as transporter opens fire on car in Punjab's Tarn Taran

1 killed, 2 injured as transporter opens fire on car in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Victim dies after firing on car near Mehndipur crossing; case registered against transporter Manjit Singh Katta and his brother

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A photo of the deceased, Gursewak Singh.
Advertisement

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a transporter allegedly opened fire at a car on Asal Road in Khemkaran town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gursewak Singh of Assal Uttar, while the injured, Harkirat Singh and Sajanpreet Singh, have been admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

Advertisement

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows transporter Manjit Singh Katta and others opening fire at the occupants of the car.

Advertisement

According to sources, Katta, a resident of Khemkaran near the India-Pakistan International Border, was returning home with his wife after paying obeisance at a shrine in Ghariala when the incident occurred. His car was reportedly being followed by another vehicle.

When the vehicles reached near Mehndipur crossing, close to the railway crossing, Katta allegedly opened fire at the car, injuring its three occupants. Gursewak Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

After the incident, Katta alleged that the occupants of the other car were involved in an extortion case. However, the victims’ side alleged that Katta opened fire in panic and without any provocation.

SP (Headquarters) Sukhninder Singh, who visited the spot, said a case had been registered against Katta and his brother, Sandeep Singh. He said Manjit had been receiving extortion threats from gangsters.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the firing and the motive behind it.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts