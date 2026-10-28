One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a transporter allegedly opened fire at a car on Asal Road in Khemkaran town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gursewak Singh of Assal Uttar, while the injured, Harkirat Singh and Sajanpreet Singh, have been admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

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A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows transporter Manjit Singh Katta and others opening fire at the occupants of the car.

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According to sources, Katta, a resident of Khemkaran near the India-Pakistan International Border, was returning home with his wife after paying obeisance at a shrine in Ghariala when the incident occurred. His car was reportedly being followed by another vehicle.

When the vehicles reached near Mehndipur crossing, close to the railway crossing, Katta allegedly opened fire at the car, injuring its three occupants. Gursewak Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

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After the incident, Katta alleged that the occupants of the other car were involved in an extortion case. However, the victims’ side alleged that Katta opened fire in panic and without any provocation.

SP (Headquarters) Sukhninder Singh, who visited the spot, said a case had been registered against Katta and his brother, Sandeep Singh. He said Manjit had been receiving extortion threats from gangsters.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the firing and the motive behind it.