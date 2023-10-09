1 killed, another seriously hurt in road accident on Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 8

One person was killed and another injured seriously in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road near Naurangabad village yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Jahangir village, and the injured as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Alawalpur village. Jaspal was driving the motorcycle while Lakhbir was riding pillion. They were returning to their homes after attending a marriage function at Reshiana village.

When they reached near Naurangabad village, a speeding tractor-trailer hit their two-wheeler. Both were taken to a Tarn Taran private hospital in a serious condition where Jaspal succumbed to his injuries. Lakhbir was taken to Amritsar private hospital by his attendants.

The Sadar police reached the spot and started investigation. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, investigation Officer (IO), said the driver of the tractor-trailer had been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Malmohri village. He fled from the spot after the accident. He was booked under Sections 304-A, 427, 337 and 338 of the IPC in this connection.

#Tarn Taran