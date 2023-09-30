1 killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 29

One person died while another was injured when a motorcycle collided head-on with a makeshift illegal vehicle called ‘Motorcycle rehri’ near Kale village falling under Bhikhiwind police station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Harman Singh (30), a resident of Bhikhiwind.

The rehri operator Jagdish Singh Rajan, a resident of Sandhpur village, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where his condition is said to be stable. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh from the Bhikhiwind police has registered a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against Jagdish Singh who is under treatment. The police said that people who gathered at the spot after the accident called 108 ambulance and took both of them to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where Harman Singh was declared dead by the doctors.

The residents said that there are frequent reports of accidents involving makeshift rehris as these are operated by untrained drivers and they have no approval to ply these vehicles on the roads. But the administration has not been taking action against them out of political compulsions.

#Tarn Taran