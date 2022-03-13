1 killed, six hurt in road accident

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A woman was killed and six others were injured when a three-wheeler was hit from the rear by a speeding Mahindra XUV on NH-54 near Naushehra Pannuan village here on late Friday evening. The victim along with other persons was on way back to Rani Walah village after attending a congregation at a relative’s house in Shahabpur village. The victim has been identified as Balwinder Kaur (50) of Rani Walah village. The injured have been identified as Baljit Kaur, Pooja, Kulwant Kaur, Gurmeet Singh of Rani Walaha and Misarpreet Kaur of Booh. Sarwan Singh, driver of the three-wheeler, too was injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the IPC against Gaurav Kumar of Muktsar, driver of Mahindra XUV (DZ-7CM-1270), said investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh. Sukhdev Singh, husband of the victim, in his statement to the police stated that the three-wheeler was hit from the rear by the XUV as a result of which it turned turtle. The postmortem of the victim was done at the Civil Hospital on Saturday. OC

Ukraine returnees’ parents meet MP

Amritsar: A number of students, who returned from Ukraine with the efforts of Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Member Parliament from Amritsar, along with their parents met Aujla at his residence. The students and their parents thanked Aujla for visiting the Ukraine border and making efforts to take them back from the war zone. Aujla said being a public representative it was his duty to help the students.