1 killed, three hurt in clash over land dispute in Amritsar

A land dispute turned violent at Nangal Wanjawala village here when a group of men allegedly attacked members of another group with sharp-edged weapons, killing one person and injuring three others. Both groups had gathered at the house of village sarpanch Rajbir Kaur to settle the dispute.

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The deceased has been identified as Zorawar Singh. The injured — Gursewak Singh, Gurlal Singh and Tarsem Singh — are all residents of the same village.

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According to Gursewak Singh, a verbal compromise had been reached between the two sides regarding two kanals of land and a payment of Rs 2 lakh.

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However, after the meeting concluded around 10 pm on Friday and the parties began returning home, the accused allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the settlement and attacked members of the complainant’s side with sharp-edged weapons.

The police said that Kirpal Singh allegedly pulled out a kirch and repeatedly attacked Zorawar Singh, inflicting injuries on his lower back. Satbir Singh allegedly attacked Gurlal Singh, causing injuries to the right side of his abdomen and waist, while Gursewak Singh sustained stab injuries to his abdomen after Sumittar Singh allegedly attacked him.

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In his complaint, Gursewak further alleged that Kirpal Singh also attacked his uncle, Tarsem Singh, causing serious injuries to his stomach. All the injured reportedly collapsed on the ground, bleeding and raised an alarm, following which villagers gathered at the spot. The accused fled the scene.

Zorawar Singh later succumbed to his injuries. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case under charges of murder and attempt to murder, along with other relevant sections of the BNS.

SI Kulwinder Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused — Sumittar Singh, Kirpal Singh and Satbir Singh. All residents of Nangal Wanjawala village.