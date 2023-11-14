 1 killed, three injured in group clash during gambling in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Three accused in custody of the police in Amritsar on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

A youth was killed and three others were injured in firing that allegedly took place between two groups members of which were trying to loot gambling money at a house in Katra Dullo area in the walled city here on Diwali night. The gambling was allegedly conducted in the house.

Nevertheless, the police claimed that an old enmity was the reason behind the incident. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar of Pandori Waraich village falling under the Kamboh police station. The injured were identified as Manpreet Singh of Bal Kalan village, Ramandeep Singh of Kotla Tarkhana village and Arjun of Dhab Khatika area, who were admitted to hospital.

The police have arrested six persons of both groups in this connection. Those detained were Nitin Ashu of Gali Chah Wali, Arshdeep Singh of Pandori Waraich and Heera Singh of Guru Ki Wadali here.

The Division D police station have registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 160, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection. It seized a .30 bore magazine with two live rounds, six empty shells of .32 bore pistol, four shells of 9mm pistol, one shell of .12 bore and .30 bore revolver each and a sword from the spot.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 am when indiscriminate firing between the two groups took place in Gali Chah Wali in Katra Dullo area. One group was led by Shamsher Singh, alias Shera alias Gadgaj of Pandori Waraich, who faced nine criminal cases while the other group was led by Laddi of Gujjarpura area who also had a criminal background. Injured Ramandeep Singh also faced several cases. The police said both groups nurtured an old enmity that led to the incident.

Senior police officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana and ACP Surinder Singh reached the spot where they found Arun dead and three others injured who were taken to hospital.

The ACP said the police had apprehended around six persons in the case so far. He said raids were on to nab the remaining suspects. The police were also investigating the allegations of attempt to loot gambling money.

