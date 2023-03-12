1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

The Valtoha police arrested one more member of the four-member gang of vehicle lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles here on Friday. The gang was active in the border area and used to steal vehicles from busy areas, particularly near religious places.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh informed newsmen here on Saturday that the gang members were identified as Manpreet Singh Kalu, Ajit Singh, Gurpreet Singh Gora of Amarkot village (who was arrested a few days ago) and Vicki of Bhandal village.

The DSP said gang member Manpreet Singh Kalu was arrested from Valtoha on Friday and during his interrogation seven stolen motorcycles were seized while three bikes had already been recovered following the interrogation of Gurpreet Singh Gora a few days ago. Ajit Singh and Vicky were still at large, said the DSP.

Manpreet Singh was presented in the court on Saturday and the court sent him to two-day police custody. The DSP said his interrogation could lead to recovery of more stolen bikes.