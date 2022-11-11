1 nabbed with 110-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

The Goindwal Sahib police arrested one person with 110-gm heroin on Wednesday.

ASI Lakhbir Singh said the accused had been identified as Rajandeep Singh, alias Janoon, of Dhunda village.

On seeing the police, the accused tried to flee the spot but was nabbed by the cops. The police, on his search, recovered 110-gm heroin from his possession.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, said police official Lakhbir Singh.