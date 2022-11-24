1 nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Amritsar, November 23
The police arrested one person with 20-gm heroin today. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Gandhi Da Vehra, Dhab Khatikan, Amritsar.
A police team, led by Inspector Ranjit Singh, arrested the accused with 20-gm heroin. He will be produced in a court and the police would obtain his remand. The Inspector said investigation was on in the case and the accused’s links would be ascertained.
A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
