1 nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The police arrested one person with 20-gm heroin today. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh of Gandhi Da Vehra, Dhab Khatikan, Amritsar.

A police team, led by Inspector Ranjit Singh, arrested the accused with 20-gm heroin. He will be produced in a court and the police would obtain his remand. The Inspector said investigation was on in the case and the accused’s links would be ascertained.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.