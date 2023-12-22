1 nabbed with Chinese string

Amritsar, December 21
Kotwali police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing the banned synthetic kite string. He was identified as Shivam Mehra of Khuh Korian inside Lohgarh gate while his accomplice, identified as Davinder Singh of inside Lahori gate, was yet to be arrested.
The police seized 14 boxes containing 784 spools of Chinese string. This is one of the major recoveries ahead of Lohri festival when youngsters fly kites in large numbers.
