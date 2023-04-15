1 nabbed with pistol

Our Correspondent

Amritsar, April 14

Acting on a tip-off, the Islamabad police have arrested Jai Sharma, alias Sukha Ambarsaria, with a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from him. He already had three criminal cases, including of robbery and arms act against him. He was currently on bail. Earlier, he was arrested by the station special operation cell with three country-made weapons. He was also nominated in a scooter-snatching case registered with Sadar police last month. Though the police had nabbed four persons and recovered the scooter, he was evading the arrest. Mohit Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station said that a fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against him and he was brought on one-day police remand. The police would seek extension of police remand for establishing his backward and forward links.