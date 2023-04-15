1 nabbed with pistol

Amritsar, April 14
Acting on a tip-off, the Islamabad police have arrested Jai Sharma, alias Sukha Ambarsaria, with a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from him. He already had three criminal cases, including of robbery and arms act against him. He was currently on bail. Earlier, he was arrested by the station special operation cell with three country-made weapons. He was also nominated in a scooter-snatching case registered with Sadar police last month. Though the police had nabbed four persons and recovered the scooter, he was evading the arrest. Mohit Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station said that a fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against him and he was brought on one-day police remand. The police would seek extension of police remand for establishing his backward and forward links.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...