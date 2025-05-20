DT
10.2 kg heroin seizure case: 1 more nabbed with Rs 3.15L drug money

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:03 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Two accused in the custody of the Amritsar police. (File photo)
The Amritsar police have recovered Rs 3.15 lakh of more drug money during investigations into the recovery of 10.2kg of heroin from three persons on Sunday.

The police have arrested their one more accomplice, identified as Jagjit Singh (25), a resident of Rania border village, a farmer by occupation. He also did not have a previous criminal record and was arrested for the first time. He was arrested from Islamabad area.

He was part of the cross-border drug trafficking racket being run by Sandeep Singh (30), a resident of Kotli Vasawa Singh border village in Tarn Taran, and Akashdeep Singh (22), a barber, and Akash, alias Mota (19), both residents of Tarn Taran’s Cheema Kalan village.

As per the investigations carried out so far, Sandeep Singh, also a farmer, was directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers for the past six years. The racket had been involved in drug peddling via drones.

The police had claimed that since 2018, he had sneaked in and further supplied around 200 kg of heroin in different parts of Punjab. “Sandeep had been involved in supplying heroin since 2018-19 and is suspected to have smuggled over 200 kg of heroin till now, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Ironically, the Punjab Police did not have any intelligence inputs regarding his involvement in nefarious activities that has been continued for the past six years right under their nose. Of the 10.2kg heroin seized by the police, 9.2 kg of the contraband was seized from Sandeep Singh alone.

Sandeep did not have any previous criminal record and he was arrested for the first time. Questions were being raised over how he continued with this illegal trade despite the concerted drive against drug trafficking in Punjab.

“We are probing how he continued his nefarious activities. Investigations were also on to identify his backward and forward linkages. More arrests and seizure are expected during further course of investigations,” he added.

