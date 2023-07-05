10.28 lakh availed services at 41 Sewa Kendras during last fiscal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

Over 10.28 lakh beneficiaries availed services at the 41 Sewa Kendras of the district during the last financial year, which ended on March 31.

DC Amit Talwar said this meant that 99.82 per cent of the applications were settled and only 0.18 per cent were pending.

He added that the kendras were providing 435 services related to government departments without any hassle. The centres remain opened seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, he said.

Prince Singh, technical coordinator, District Administrative Reforms Branch, said the most-availed services were birth and death certificates, learning licence, Aadhaar card services, general insurance of vehicles, high security number plates, PAN-Aadhaar link and Kisan Samman Nidhi.