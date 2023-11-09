Rs 10.31 crore tender released for tourism police project in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

In a step closer towards realising the tourism police project, the municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender of Rs 10.31 crore. The objective of the project is to improve traffic, especially public transport access to Attari with the help of e-autos and three-wheelers, which are preferred by tourists.

The administration also aims to set up two integrated service stations at Sultanwind and Ranjit Avenue to monitor the work of the tourism police project.

Besides, traffic posts would be set up at six places, including bus stand, railway station, Golden Gate, India Gate, Mahal bypass and Kabir Park. Further, the administration plans to set up five integrated service posts at different places in the city.

Officials of the MC said as envisaged, the police would be equipped with e-cars, golf carts, pickup vehicles, hoverboards and mobile control vans so that officials could help tourists.

While advocating the implementation of the project, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori asked MC officials to look for a viable alternative to the earlier proposed Skywalk project at Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. He said the project should be formulated keeping in mind the convenience of tourists and aesthetic sense of the historical city.

During a discussion with administration officials regarding the project, Commissioner of Police (CP) Naunihal Singh suggested improvement of roads leading to the Golden Temple from Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib, Geo Mandi, bus stand and railway station to streamline the flow of traffic.