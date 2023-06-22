10 booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

The Gate Hakima police have booked around 10 persons, including five by name, on chargers of attempt to murder after a man was injured in a firing incident in the Haripura area three days ago.

Among those booked include Sukhraj Singh, alias Baba Gymwala, Tidi Pehalwan, Sunny Badri, Abhi and Kishan, all residents of the Haripura area.

The victim was identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Kale Ghanupur, who was trying to intervene between two groups involved in heated arguments. He suffered a bullet injury in stomach and was rushed to a hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday while a case was registered yesterday.

Ashwani Kumar, the complainant and resident of the Haripura area stated to the police that his son Nitin, who works as goldsmith in the Guru Bazaar area, had gone for a walk after dinner. He alleged that Sukhraj hit a bike with Nitin which led to an argument between the two. Ashwani said he intervened and Sukhraj went away. He said when his son reached near the Dhapai railway crossing, Sukhraj along with his accomplices arrived there and entered into a heated argument with them.

He said Gurwinder and his brother Manga Singh came from victim's side and tried to intervene and sort out the matter. He alleged that one of the suspects took out a pistol and started firing. One of the shot hit Gurwinder and he fell down. The suspects fled from the spot and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Paramjit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against suspects and raids were on to nab them.