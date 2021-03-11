10 cell phones, heroin seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

In yet another seizure, the Amritsar Central Jail authorities have confiscated as many as 10 mobile phones besides recovering 8-gm heroin from the high-security complex during a search operation here on Sunday.

Following a complaint by the Central Jail officials, the Islamabad police have booked six prisoners identified as Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban; Ranjit Singh; Tarsem Singh; Inderjit Singh; Harpreet Singh and Sushil Kumar on the charge of violating jail rules and under the NDPS Act.

Ravel Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Jail, said after checking room number 4 of barrack number 3, the jail staff recovered four smart phones from Jobanjit, Ranjit, Tarsem and Inderjit, while two keypad phones from Harpreet and Sushil. They also confiscated 8-gm heroin from Harpreet. Three keypad phones were found concealed in the bathroom, while an abandoned phone was found on the jail complex. SI Davinder Singh, in-charge, Fatahpur police chowki, said a case under Sections 21-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act and Section 42, 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them. —