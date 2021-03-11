10 cell phones, heroin seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, April 25
In yet another seizure, the Amritsar Central Jail authorities have confiscated as many as 10 mobile phones besides recovering 8-gm heroin from the high-security complex during a search operation here on Sunday.
Following a complaint by the Central Jail officials, the Islamabad police have booked six prisoners identified as Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban; Ranjit Singh; Tarsem Singh; Inderjit Singh; Harpreet Singh and Sushil Kumar on the charge of violating jail rules and under the NDPS Act.
Ravel Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Jail, said after checking room number 4 of barrack number 3, the jail staff recovered four smart phones from Jobanjit, Ranjit, Tarsem and Inderjit, while two keypad phones from Harpreet and Sushil. They also confiscated 8-gm heroin from Harpreet. Three keypad phones were found concealed in the bathroom, while an abandoned phone was found on the jail complex. SI Davinder Singh, in-charge, Fatahpur police chowki, said a case under Sections 21-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act and Section 42, 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest