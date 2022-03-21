10 cell phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Ten mobile phones were seized from the Amritsar Central Jail here on Saturday. After a complaint by Mandeep Singh Beniwal, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, Islamabad police have booked four prisoners. They are Jashanpreet Singh of Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh of Malakpur village in Jandiala, Sukhjit Lal of Hoshiarpur and Harjinder Singh, alias Bhinda Fauji, of Budha Theh village in Majitha. Beniwal said from room number 7 of Barrack number 2, jail staff recovered a smart phone from Jashanpreet, while another phone was seized from Gurpreet. Similarly, two keypad phones were found from Sukhjit and Harjinder Singh. Further combing resulted in the recovery of two keypad phones from under the toilet seat cover and four were confiscated from bathroom’s exhaust in the barrack.
