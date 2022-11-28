10 cellphones found in jail

Tarn Taran, November 27
Authorities of Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail recovered 10 mobile phones and other related items lying unclaimed from the jail premises in a barrack on Saturday.
Jail Assistant Superintendent Harish Kumar said besides 10 phones, four SIMs, nine data cables, three chargers and a battery were also seized. The police have registered a case.
