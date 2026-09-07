10 children rescued during anti-begging, child labour campaign in Tarn Taran

As part of Project ‘Jeevan Jot 2.0’, a drive against child begging and child labour was conducted at Sri Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, and Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib under the guidance of Baljit Kaur, Cabinet Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development.

The operation was carried out by the district-level Anti-Child Begging and Child Labour Task Force under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rahul and District Programme Officer (DPO) Anupriya Singh. The drive was led by District Child Protection Officer Rajesh Kumar.

Advertisement

During the campaign, 10 children were rescued from the district and produced before the Child Welfare Committee in Room No. 307 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Following verification of the documents of the children and their families, the committee handed them over to their parents on the spot.

Advertisement

District Child Protection Officer Rajesh Kumar said regular checking drives would be conducted across the district under Project ‘Jeevan Jot 2.0’. He said efforts would also be made to ensure that the children’s education continued uninterrupted so that they could build a better future for themselves and their families.

During the drive, the task force also held a meeting with the management committee of Darbar Sahib and appealed to its members to identify children involved in begging and their families and produce them before the Child Welfare Committee, Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

Officials said children who were not enrolled at Anganwadi centres would be registered in coordination with the Child Development Project Officer concerned. Similarly, children who had dropped out of school would be re-enrolled.

The main objective of Project ‘Jeevan Jot’ is to identify children engaged in begging and rag-picking and ensure their rescue and rehabilitation, with the aim of eradicating child trafficking.

Rajesh Kumar urged the public not to encourage child begging. He urged people to report cases of children found begging to Child Helpline 1098 so that appropriate intervention could be made and their future secured.

Those present during the campaign included Sarabjit Kaur, member of the Child Welfare Committee; Rajvir Singh and Amritpal Singh, supervisors with Child Helpline; Akwinder Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur, caseworkers with Child Helpline; ASI Darshan Singh and other members of the team.