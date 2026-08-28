Rs 10-crore community hall in Amritsar falls into neglect

A community hall constructed by the Amritsar Improvement Trust in the posh Ranjit Avenue area at a cost of nearly Rs 10 crore has failed to serve its purpose, with the facility now lying in a poor state due to a lack of proper maintenance.

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The hall, constructed in 2016 at a cost of Rs 9.94 crore, was developed on more than 2,000 square yards. Instead of being available for community activities, the premises are being used occasionally to accommodate labourers and employees associated with various government works.

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Social activist Pawan Sharma said, “The facility has effectively turned into a night shelter rather than a community hall.” He said government employees also hold classes and yoga training sessions on the premises, but even those attending the classes, including children, were not provided basic facilities.

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The sorry state of affairs is evident from the lack of drinking water arrangements, blocked sewers and wild growth across the complex. Bathrooms are reportedly filled with dirt and have reached a condition where they are difficult to use. Parts of the false ceiling are also damaged, while water enters the building during rain.

The hall also lacks furniture. The library, which was part of the original plan, has neither been properly developed nor stocked with books, raising questions over the utilisation of the space.

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The building was designed to be used as a multi-purpose facility. The ground floor has a 90 ft by 100 ft hall with a capacity to accommodate 300-400 people. It also has a kitchen, four common bathrooms each for men and women, three rooms with attached bathrooms and a manager’s room.

The first floor has a conference hall, library hall and a hall earmarked for a gym. It also has three rooms with attached bathrooms, four common bathrooms each for men and women and four additional rooms.

Despite elaborate infrastructure, the facility has not been put to effective community use. Air-conditioning facilities are also incomplete, further limiting the usability of the large halls.

Sharma said the authorities had already spent a substantial amount on the construction and subsequent repair of the facility, but the Improvement Trust had still failed to establish a proper system to operate and maintain it.

A yoga aspirant attending classes at the community hall complained about the filthy conditions. The complaint highlighted the stark mismatch between the intended purpose of the building and its present condition.