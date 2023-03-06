10-day National Theatre Festival kicks off in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

The 10-day National Theatre Festival being organised by Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and Manch Rangmanch in association with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Virsa Vihar and Amandeep Hospital, was inaugurated here today. The theatre festival would conclude on March 14.

The inaugural event was attended by Dr Satinder Kaur Nijjer, Dr Harbhajan Singh Bhatia, Kewal Dhaliwal, Bhupinder Singh Sandhu, Harjeet Gill and Arvinder Chamak. On the inauguration day of the 20th national theatre festival, a Punjab play titled ‘Actor’ was also performed.

The play was based on the story of a theatre artiste. It depicted how a theatre artiste is impacted by the roles he plays, his commitment towards the theatre and how he wants to make the world a better place with the help of his art.

Besides, the second edition of the Aaina-National Theatre Festival being organised by the Dastak Theatre at Punjab Natshala concluded today with the theatre artistes staging a play, ‘Horla’, which was based on the life of a criminal.