10-day NCC camp at ITI concludes

The 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp organised by 24 Punjab Battalion of NCC at ITI Ram Tirth near here, has concluded. The camp, which started on June 4, saw the participation of 483 enthusiastic NCC cadets from senior and junior divisions, representing 20 schools and colleges from Amritsar and Taran Taran districts.

The camp aimed to familiarise the young cadets with military life, focusing on drill, firing, physical training, map reading and leadership development. Additionally, the cadets received training in soft skills, essential for success in the modern world.

During the camp, officers from various departments delivered informative and motivational lectures on healthcare, first aid and other relevant topics. Col Chetan Pande, Army Recruiting Officer, Amritsar, inspired the cadets with a motivational lecture, highlighting ways to join the armed forces.

Assistant Commandant NL Jhakkar from 7 NDRF Battalion, Bathinda, conducted a lecture-cum-demonstration on community awareness and disaster response. The camp also featured competitions that tested the cadets’ sports skills, physical fitness, planning ability, teamwork and leadership. Col PS Riar, Commanding Officer, 24 Punjab Battalion, declared the camp closed after delivering the concluding address. The camp provided a valuable experience for the cadets, equipping them with skills and knowledge to excel in various fields, he said.