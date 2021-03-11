10-day theatre fest puts spotlight on history

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

A 10-day national theatre festival organised by Manch Rangmanch is underway at Virsa Vihar. Helmed by theatre thespian Kewal Dhaliwal, the theatre festival in its first two days, staged gems from the Shiromani Natakar Dhaliwal, with Bullah and Khooni Vaisakhi.

The inaugural play Bullah, originally written by noted Pakistani playwright Shahid Nadeem, was a biographical presentation of popular sufi saint Baba Bulleh Shah, who’s considered a culturally and spiritually iconic figure.

The play depicted the incidents from Bulleh Shah’s life where he took a firm stance against radicalism and orthodox ideology. The play centres around how Bulleh Shah’s popularity in Kasur was making those in power uneasy. Using Bulleh Shah’s poetry as part of the narrative and dialogues received appreciation from the audience. Bullah has been one of the most popular plays by Shahid Nadeem and Kewal Dhaliwal’s direction made it receptive to audience of any generation.

The second play of the festival was Khooni Vaisakhi, an emotional ode to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Based on novelist Nanak Singh’s acclaimed work, the theatrical version described the horrors that went down on April 13, 1919. Directed by Kewal Dhaliwal and presented by artistes of Manch Rangmanch, the play was dedicated to the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. —