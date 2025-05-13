Ten men have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three villages of the Majitha area in Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased include three youths each from Bhangali and Marari Kalan villages, and two from Tharieval village.

Police officials stated that the death toll may rise, as the condition of several others remains critical. Majitha police have initiated an investigation into the source of the illicit liquor.

Majitha SHO Aabtaab Singh said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that they all took liquor from a single source on Sunday evening. Some of them died on Monday morning, and locals cremated them without informing the police. We received information about the deaths due to liquor in the late evening and initiated an investigation.”